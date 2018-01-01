Prihlásenie
Utorok, 2. január, 2018
Liverpool strelil víťazný gól v Burnley v štvrtej minúte nadstavenia

Manchester United si vybojoval tri body na pôde Evertonu.

1. jan 2018 o 15:38 (aktualizované 1. jan 2018 o 20:51) TASR

Glenn Murray v pruhovanom drese klubu Brighton & Hove Albion dribluje medzi hráčmi Bournemouthu.(Zdroj: SITA/AP)
Atlético vs. Kodaň na novom Wanda Metropolitano >>

LONDÝN. Futbalisti Brighton & Hove Albion remizovali v pondelkovom úvodnom zápase 22. kola anglickej Premier League na domácom ihrisku s AFC Bournemouth 2:2.

FC Liverpool zvíťazil na ihrisku FC Burnley 2:1. O troch bodoch pre hostí rozhodol v 94. minúte obranca Ragnar Klavan.

Manchester United vyhral na pôde FC Everton 2:0.

22. kolo Premier League:

Brighton & Hove Albion - AFC Bournemouth 2:2 (1:1)

Góly: 5. Knockaert, 48. Murray - 33. Cook, 79. Wilson

FC Burnley - FC Liverpool 1:2 (0:0)

Góly: 87. Gudmundsson - 61. Mané, 90.+4 Klavan

Leicester City - Huddersfield Town 3:0 (0:0)

Góly: 53. Mahrez, 60. Slimani, 90.+2 Albrighton

Stoke City - Newcastle United 0:1 (0:0)

Góly: 73. Perez

FC Everton - Manchester United 0:2 (0:0)

Góly: 57. Martial, 81. Lingard

Tabuľka

 ZVRPSkóre Body
1.MANCHESTER CITY21192061:12 59
2.MANCHESTER UNITED22145345:16 47
3.CHELSEA21143439:14 45
4.LIVERPOOL22128250:25 44
5.ARSENAL21115538:26 38
6.TOTTENHAM20114539:20 37
7.BURNLEY2297619:19 34
8.LEICESTER2286834:32 30
9.EVERTON2276925:34 27
10.WATFORD21741030:37 25
11.HUDDERSFIELD22661018:35 24
12.BRIGHTON2258917:27 23
13.NEWCASTLE22641220:30 22
14.BOURNEMOUTH22561122:34 21
15.SOUTHAMPTON2148920:30 20
16.STOKE CITY22551223:47 20
17.CRYSTAL PALACE21471018:32 19
18.WEST HAM20461022:38 18
19.WEST BROM21210915:28 16
20.SWANSEA21441313:32 16
celá tabuľka >>
Téma: Futbal

Článok je zaradený aj do ďalších tém Futbal v Trenčíne, Liga majstrov 2017/2018, Futbal

