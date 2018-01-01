Liverpool strelil víťazný gól v Burnley v štvrtej minúte nadstavenia

LONDÝN. Futbalisti Brighton & Hove Albion remizovali v pondelkovom úvodnom zápase 22. kola anglickej Premier League na domácom ihrisku s AFC Bournemouth 2:2.
FC Liverpool zvíťazil na ihrisku FC Burnley 2:1. O troch bodoch pre hostí rozhodol v 94. minúte obranca Ragnar Klavan.
Manchester United vyhral na pôde FC Everton 2:0.
22. kolo Premier League:
Brighton & Hove Albion - AFC Bournemouth 2:2 (1:1)
Góly: 5. Knockaert, 48. Murray - 33. Cook, 79. Wilson
FC Burnley - FC Liverpool 1:2 (0:0)
Góly: 87. Gudmundsson - 61. Mané, 90.+4 Klavan
Leicester City - Huddersfield Town 3:0 (0:0)
Góly: 53. Mahrez, 60. Slimani, 90.+2 Albrighton
Stoke City - Newcastle United 0:1 (0:0)
Góly: 73. Perez
FC Everton - Manchester United 0:2 (0:0)
Góly: 57. Martial, 81. Lingard