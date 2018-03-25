V Pittsburghu padlo deväť gólov, domáci zdolali Philadelphiu po predĺžení

PITTSBURGH. Hokejisti Pittsburghu Penguins triumfovali v nedeľňajšom domácom zápase NHL nad Philadelphiou Flyers 5:4 po predĺžení.
Víťazný gól strelil v 63. minúte Bryan Rust.
NHL - nedeľa:
Pittsburgh - Philadelphia 5:4 pp (1:2, 2:1, 1:1 - 1:0)
Góly: 10. Brassard (Sheary, P. Kessel), 21. Hörnqvist (P. Kessel, Schultz), 23. Malkin (Schultz, Dumoulin), 41. Crosby (Schultz, Guentzel), 63. Rust (Crosby, Letang) - 6. Sanheim (Weal, Simmonds), 12. Manning (Weal, Filppula), 38. Weal (Gostisbehere, Lindblom), 60. Couturier (Gostisbehere, C. Giroux)
Zostávajúci nedeľňajší program:
1:00 Dallas - Vancouver
1:00 Winnipeg - Nashville
1:30 Minnesota - Boston
3:30 Edmonton - Anaheim (3.30)