Pondelok, 26. marec, 2018
V Pittsburghu padlo deväť gólov, domáci zdolali Philadelphiu po predĺžení

Víťazný gól zápasu strelil v 63. minúte Bryan Rust.

25. mar 2018 o 21:43 TASR

Bryan Rust strieľa víťazný gól do siete Philadelphie.(Zdroj: TASR/AP)

PITTSBURGH. Hokejisti Pittsburghu Penguins triumfovali v nedeľňajšom domácom zápase NHL nad Philadelphiou Flyers 5:4 po predĺžení.

Víťazný gól strelil v 63. minúte Bryan Rust.

NHL - nedeľa:

Pittsburgh - Philadelphia 5:4 pp (1:2, 2:1, 1:1 - 1:0)

Góly: 10. Brassard (Sheary, P. Kessel), 21. Hörnqvist (P. Kessel, Schultz), 23. Malkin (Schultz, Dumoulin), 41. Crosby (Schultz, Guentzel), 63. Rust (Crosby, Letang) - 6. Sanheim (Weal, Simmonds), 12. Manning (Weal, Filppula), 38. Weal (Gostisbehere, Lindblom), 60. Couturier (Gostisbehere, C. Giroux)

Zostávajúci nedeľňajší program:

1:00 Dallas - Vancouver

1:00 Winnipeg - Nashville

1:30 Minnesota - Boston

3:30 Edmonton - Anaheim (3.30)

Téma: Hokej

Článok je zaradený aj do ďalších tém Hokej v Trenčíne, Hokej - Zimná olympiáda 2018 (ZOH 2018), Hokej

