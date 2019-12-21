SME
Nedeľa, 22. december, 2019 | Meniny má Adela
Winnipeg nedal Minnesote šancu, Buffalo zdolalo LA Kings

Sabres zastavili sériu troch prehier.

21. dec 2019 o 22:53 TASR

Blake Wheeler oslavuje gól v zápase proti Minnesote Wild.Blake Wheeler oslavuje gól v zápase proti Minnesote Wild.(Zdroj: Andy Clayton-King SITA/AP)

NEW YORK. Hokejisti Buffala Sabres zvíťazili v sobotu v stretnutí zámorskej NHL na domácom ľade nad Los Angeles Kings 3:2. Zastavili tak sériu troch prehier.

NHL 2019/2020 - základná časť - 22. december:

Buffalo - Los Angeles 3:2 (0:0, 2:1, 1:1)

Góly: 28. Ristolainen (Vesey, Skinner), 37. Scandella (S. Reinhart, Jokiharju), 59. Olofsson (S. Reinhart, Eichel) – 22. A. Kempe (Lizotte, Wagner), 60. D. Brown (Doughty, Iafallo)

NY Islanders - Anaheim 5:6 pp a sn (2:2, 2:2, 1:1 - 0:0)

Góly: 2. Lee (Barzal, Eberle), 18. B. Nelson (Pulock, Leddy), 30. Barzal (Lee, Eberle), 35. Leddy (B. Nelson, Brassard), 54. Pulock (Leddy, Brassard) – 17. Comtois (Lundeström, H. Lindholm), 18. Carrick, 26. Henrique (Del Zotto, Holzer), 35. Silfverberg (Henrique, H. Lindholm), 51. Fowler (Deslauriers), rozh. náj. Silfverberg

Minnesota - Winnipeg 0:6 (0:2, 0:1, 0:3)

Góly: 15. Wheeler (Lowry, Bitetto), 20. Scheifele (Sbisa, Pionk), 31. Laine (Morrissey), 42. Ehlers (Connor), 47. Laine (Wheeler, Morrissey), 48. L. Shaw (Harkins)

Zvyšné zápasy:

Edmonton – Montreal

Boston – Nashville

Toronto – Detroit

Ottawa – Philadelphia

Washington – Tampa Bay

Carolina – Florida

Columbus – New Jersey

Colorado – Chicago

Vancouver – Pittsburgh

San Jose – St. Louis

Téma: Hokej

Článok je zaradený aj do ďalších tém Hokej v Trenčíne, Richard Pánik, Tomáš Tatar, Erik Černák

Domov NajnovšieNajčítanejšieDesktop