Winnipeg nedal Minnesote šancu, Buffalo zdolalo LA Kings

NEW YORK. Hokejisti Buffala Sabres zvíťazili v sobotu v stretnutí zámorskej NHL na domácom ľade nad Los Angeles Kings 3:2. Zastavili tak sériu troch prehier.
NHL 2019/2020 - základná časť - 22. december:
Buffalo - Los Angeles 3:2 (0:0, 2:1, 1:1)
Góly: 28. Ristolainen (Vesey, Skinner), 37. Scandella (S. Reinhart, Jokiharju), 59. Olofsson (S. Reinhart, Eichel) – 22. A. Kempe (Lizotte, Wagner), 60. D. Brown (Doughty, Iafallo)
NY Islanders - Anaheim 5:6 pp a sn (2:2, 2:2, 1:1 - 0:0)
Góly: 2. Lee (Barzal, Eberle), 18. B. Nelson (Pulock, Leddy), 30. Barzal (Lee, Eberle), 35. Leddy (B. Nelson, Brassard), 54. Pulock (Leddy, Brassard) – 17. Comtois (Lundeström, H. Lindholm), 18. Carrick, 26. Henrique (Del Zotto, Holzer), 35. Silfverberg (Henrique, H. Lindholm), 51. Fowler (Deslauriers), rozh. náj. Silfverberg
Minnesota - Winnipeg 0:6 (0:2, 0:1, 0:3)
Góly: 15. Wheeler (Lowry, Bitetto), 20. Scheifele (Sbisa, Pionk), 31. Laine (Morrissey), 42. Ehlers (Connor), 47. Laine (Wheeler, Morrissey), 48. L. Shaw (Harkins)
Zvyšné zápasy: