Giro d'Italia: 17. etapa | Sledujte naživo
Sagan sa štveral po kopcoch, etapu vyhral opäť jazdec z úniku

ONLINE PRENOS: Inter Miláno - Mönchengladbach (Liga majstrov dnes)

Sledujte online prenos s nami.

21. okt 2020 o 18:00 Športové prenosy SME

Futbal Inter Miláno - Mönchengladbach, Liga majstrov dnes LIVE (ilustračná fotografia).Futbal Inter Miláno - Mönchengladbach, Liga majstrov dnes LIVE (ilustračná fotografia). (Zdroj: TASR/AP)

ONLINE PRENOS: Inter Miláno - Mönchengladbach (futbal, LIVE stream, dnes, NAŽIVO, video, Liga majstrov, streda, Milan Škriniar, výsledok)

Liga majstrov Skupina B 2020/2021
21. October 2020 o 21:00 | Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro), Milán (82 955 míst)
InterInter
0:0
minúta
Pred udalosťou
MönchengladbachMönchengladbach
Stats
Prenos
Vítam všetkých priaznivcov futbalu pri sledovaní tohto online textového prenosu. V ňom sa spoločne zameriame na stretnutie, v ktorom proti sebe nastúpia mužstvá Inter Miláno a Borussia Mönchengladbach. Zápas a tak aj tento prenos sa začína o 21:00.

Fanúšikovia najsledovanejšej futbalovej súťaže sa dočkali! V utorok odštartoval nový ročník Ligy majstrov a program úvodných zápasov pokračuje aj v stredu. Na San Sire uvidíme súboj v skupine B, do Talianska pricestuje nemecký celok.

Inter Miláno
Taliansky celok skončil v minulom ročníku Ligy majstrov v základnej skupine na treťom mieste a tak putoval do Európskej ligy. Tam to dotiahol až do finále, ale tam nestačil na Sevillu. V novom ročníku Serie A má Inter doposiaľ na svojom konte 7 bodov a to stačí na priebežné 6. miesto.

Borussia Mönchengladbach
Nemecký celok sa naposledy v Lige majstrov predstavil v ročníku 2016/2017, takže po dlhšej odmkle si môže zahrať túto súťaž. V novom ročníku Bundesligy dokázal Mönchengladbach nazbierať zatiaľ 5 bodov a nachádza sa na priebežnom 11. mieste.

Tento zápas mohol byť aj veľkým lákadlom pre slovenského fanúšika. V oboch táboroch pôsobia naši reprezentanti, ale Milan Škriniar z Interu pre chorobu do zápasu nezasiahne a László Bénes pre zranenie nepomôže Mönchengladbachu.

Ako dopadne toto stretnutie? Sledujte náš online prenos!
Vítame Vás pri on-line prenose. Stretnutie sa začne o 21:00.
Rozpis
Inter Miláno
Zostavy :
Zoradenie :
Lavička :
Borussia Mönchengladbach
Zostavy :
Zoradenie :
Lavička :
Rozhodcovia

  1. Rysy navštívi päťtisíc ľudí denne. Ako vyzerá denný chod chaty 30 330
  2. Kam sa vybrať za jesennými výhľadmi? 16 293
  3. Vyučujú školy informatiku dobre? Tieto patria medzi ukážkové 14 054
  4. Jedlo v Bratislave: Tieto reštaurácie určite vyskúšajte 13 124
  5. Pravá strana Dunaja môže vďaka Inchebe získať novú tvár 11 766
  6. Čo bude s gastráčmi a miliardy z EÚ ako prekliatie? 9 727
  7. Toto sú povolania budúcnosti. Niektoré prekvapili 9 643
  8. Ako vidia budúcnosť deti zo základných škôl? Budete prekvapení 9 627
  9. Korenie sexuálneho života po päťdesiatke. Tieto tipy vyskúšajte 9 371
  10. Hodnotenie profesionála: Ako obstáli obľúbené hotely v Tatrách? 9 157
